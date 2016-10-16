The BSP can emerge as a force to reckon with in Uttarakhand as the people there were fed up of the “infighting and groupism” in the BJP and the Congress, party supremo Mayawati said on Saturday.

“The people of Uttarakhand are unhappy over the infighting and groupism in the BJP and the Congress as well as their casteist politics. The BSP can take advantage of this situation in the coming elections as the people believe that a government of ‘sarvjan hitai sarvjan sukhay’ can be formed,” she said.

The BSP chief was addressing a meeting of senior party functionaries here from poll-bound Uttarakhand.

She said the successive governments led by the BJP and the Congress in the hill State not only “looted its resources but also failed to live up to the expectations of the people”.

“Proper attention was not paid to the welfare of poor, deprived and Dalits,” she charged.

Stressing that there were great opportunities for the BSP in Uttarakhand as has been proved in the recent local bodies elections, Ms. Mayawati asked party men to work hard to strengthen the party there.

The Dalit leader also discussed the prevailing political and electoral scenario in the Congress-ruledState and issued necessary directives for the future party programmes. - PTI

