BSES labour supervisor held for stealing cable

The Delhi police of Friday arrested a BSES labour supervisor for allegedly stealing cable wire worth ₹10 lakh from a metro site in Jamia Nagar.

Ashwani Kumar alias Bablu was trying to sell the stolen cable wire to junk dealers in Okhla and Badarpur but since it was government property they all refused to buy it, said the police.

On December 5, a BSES contractor Karan Sharma had approached the police with a complaint that a wooden drum containing 492 metres of cable and weighing 4,400 kg had been stolen from an under-construction metro station site near Jamia Millia University.

The police analysed CCTV footage from the site and saw a hydra crane passing in front of Holy Family hospital. The police team traced the crane owner who said that the machine had been hired by a BSES employee for lifting a cable wire roll, said DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.