Sticking to its earlier decision, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, on Friday announced the timetable for the 2017-matriculation (Class-X) examinations.

Speaking to newsmen here, BSE president Sukant Kumar Das said the examinations for regular students, as announced earlier, will begin across the State on February 28 and end on March 10.

“Filling up of application forms for the examination shall begin from November 1,” Mr Das said adding that more than six lakh students are expected to appear the examinations next year.

Confusions over the examination dates had arisen because of the State panchayat elections, which are due in February next year.

The State Election Commission (SEC) had reportedly asked the Board not to fix any examinations in the month of February 2017. Following which the Board, after discussing with the State government, fixed the examination timetable.