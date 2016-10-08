As mortar shells rained on a nondescript Gigriyal village here, 15-year-old Surinder Kumar risked his life and returned home from a makeshift camp miles away to collect his books that he could not pick up while fleeing to safety.

Kumar, a Class X student from the frontier Gigriyal village in Pallanwala sector, along with his family members, had to hurriedly abandon his house and flee to a nearby safe camp after the Pakistani army resorted to “unprovoked” firing post the surgical strikes on terror launch pads in PoK on the intervening night of September 28-29.

“Soon after shells started landing on our village, we had to leave our houses in a hurry. I could not even pick up my schoolbag,” he said, adding he could not sleep the whole night and next day early morning, he decided to walk back home from the camp and bring back his schoolbag.- PTI