Allegedly beaten up by her brother for falling in love with a youth, a 14-year-old girl walked out of her home, only to be murdered by an auto driver following a failed rape attempt, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, a 16-year-old boy, has been apprehended after investigations revealed that his mobile phone was used by the victim on the day of the crime.

Rebuked

The girl lived in north-East Delhi’s Khajuri Khas. She was in love with a 20-year-old youth in her locality, Dr. A.K Singla, DCP (North-East), told The Hindu .

“Recently, someone informed her brother about her love affair. He then thrashed her because of which she walked out of her home (on August 30),” the officer said.

The same evening, as she was walking around on the banks of the river Yamuna, the accused approached her in his autorickshaw.

The girl decided to visit some temples in the area, and asked the driver if he would take her in his vehicle.

“The accused, however, took her to an under-construction building in UP’s Loni, where he tried to force himself upon the girl,” said Dr. Singla.

The victim resisted the rape bid and managed to escape from the building. Once outside, she threatened to report the crime to the police if the accused did not marry her.

‘Acted in panic’

The police said the juvenile had confessed to the crime and claimed that he had panicked on being threatened about a police case.

So, he allegedly picked up a brick and repeatedly hit the girl on her head until she died. He then dragged her body to an empty plot of land, and fled.

The body was found the next day, and a murder case registered at the local police station in Ghaziabad.

Later, the Delhi Police took over the investigation.





