Boy injured

A 12-year-old sustained injuries after a bullet hit him in outer Delhi’s Ranhola on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened when two neighbours got into an argument and the supporter of one of them fired at the ground. The boy was sitting near his house when Subhash and Sarwar Noor got into a fight around 4 p.m.

“As they were fighting, Mr. Noor’s son and an associate arrived at the spot and shot at the ground. The bullet ricocheted and hit the boy near the neck,” said a senior police officer.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. The culprit is at large.