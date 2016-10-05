Bookmarks with seeds of wild flowers for fliers

Fliers arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi will now be greeted with bookmarks containing the seeds of wild flowers.— Photo: Special Arrangement

Move a part of IGI airport’s green initiative

Fliers arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here will now be greeted with bookmarks containing the seeds of wild flowers.

Carbon neutral

The airport, recently declared the only carbon neutral airport in the Asia-Pacific region, is on a green drive. It has created this bookmark as part of this initiative, an airport official said.

The bookmark is part of the #Act4Earth joint initiative of GMR group, which leads the consortium Delhi International Airport Ltd., that runs the airport, and policy research organisation TERI. The initiative comes ahead of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS), to be held in Delhi from October Wednesday to Saturday.

The bookmark will be distributed among fliers as well as participants of the global summit, to be inaugurated by President Pranab Mukherjee, the official added.

First copy

The first copy of the bookmark was on Monday handed over to Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, who had unveiled a 20-foot art installation at Terminal 3 arrival area of the Delhi Airport.