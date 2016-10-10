Booked for assault, AAP MLA lodges cross complaint

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan has been accused of trespassing the office of the complainant and attacking him .File photo

An FIR was filed on Sunday by a former AAP volunteer against the party’s Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan, one of whose supporters in turn filed a cross FIR in an assault case.

The cross FIRs have been filed at west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar police station.

In his FIR, former AAP volunteer and president of Mohan Garden RWA Henry George has accused Balyan and his associates of trespassing his office, attacking him and issuing threat to his life this afternoon, the police said.

A case has been registered against Balyan under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 451 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

Also, a case has been registered against George on the basis of a complaint by one of the MLA’s associates.

He has accused George and his aides of abusing and assaulting the MLA and his supporters who were passing from near his office.

The case against George has been registered under sections 323, 341 and 506 of the IPC.

No arrests have been made so far. A probe is on. — PTI

The complainant, meanwhile, has been booked for abusing and assaulting the MLA

and his supporters