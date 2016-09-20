The busy Blue Line of the Delhi Metro encountered a snag during the peak morning hours on Monday after a passenger fell ill.

The incident happened at 8.52 a.m. when the metro witnesses a huge rush.

A train had to be stopped at the Ramesh Nagar metro station when a passenger, who had fainted, had to be helped out. Though the process didn’t take too much time, it still led to delays on the route with a crowd of passengers waiting for trains.

“Metro services were slightly delayed in the morning peak hours today on the Blue Line after a commuter inside a Noida bound train fainted and required assistance at the Ramesh Nagar metro station.

The train could move forward only after the passenger was deboarded,” said a spokesperson of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. “The process caused a delay of six minutes,” he said.

- Staff Reporter