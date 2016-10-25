Policemen at the scene of the blast in Naya Bazar. Photo: Sandeep Saxena

One person was killed in an explosion in Old Delhi's Naya Bazar area on Tuesday afternoon.

A few persons were reported injured.

The cause of the the explosion is not known. While initial rumours suggested it was a cylinder blast, further investigation revealed it could have something to do with firecrackers.

The police are investigating..