The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta) on Sunday said it will oppose the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ludhiana on October 18, alleging that his government has failed to fulfil the promises given to farmers.

“During the last Lok Sabha elections the Prime Minister (Modi) had promised to implement Swaminathan Commission Report but after coming into power he is not keeping his words,” Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta) BKU (E) president Pishore Singh Sidhu said.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to visit Ludhiana on October 18 where he will attend a function to honour Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Mr. Sidhu alleged that Mr. Modi had formed the government promising support to farmers but now, he is not fulfilling his promises so there is resentment among farmers.

He said that the BKU (Ekta) has decided to protest against Mr. Modi’s visit on October 18.

He said an important meeting of the union will held in Patiala on October 10 to discuss detailed strategy of the union about Mr. Modi’s visit. PTI