Mr. Bansal’s wife and daughter committed suicide on July 19.

Graft accused B.K. Bansal’s son had disclosed about Rs.2.39 crore under the Income Declaration Scheme just two days before he and his father committed suicide in their house in East Delhi last week.

Yogesh, a real-estate dealer, had filed the declaration under Section 183 of the Finance Act on September 25. It is learnt that as an individual assessee, he had disclosed his income from 2010 to 2016. The disclosure would have attracted a payable tax, surcharge and penalty totalling over Rs.1 crore.

The suspended Corporate Affairs Director-General, B.K. Bansal, and his son were found dead in their flat on September 27. They left behind handwritten notes alleging harassment by certain CBI officials. The agency, on a reference from the Delhi Police, is now conducting an inquiry against some of its officials.

Mr. Bansal’s wife and daughter committed suicide on July 19.

The CBI has obtained medical records of Yogesh which revealed that he suffered from depression and had been undergoing treatment.

The agency arrested Mr. Bansal on July 16 as he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs.9 lakh through a middleman for not recommending a Special Fraud Investigation Office investigation against a Mumbai-based company, Elder Pharmaceuticals.

According to the CBI, Mr. Bansal had earlier received the first instalment of Rs. 11 lakh. During searches, it seized Rs. 56 lakh in cash, jewellery and gold worth Rs. 87 lakh and documents on 20 immovable assets.