Amit Shah will be addressing three rallies over the 3,781 km yatra

: The Uttarakhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today announced that its ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in the poll-bound State will begin on November 12 with party president Amit Shah addressing a rally here on November 13 as part of the yatra.

During the yatra, which is aimed at attracting public support and increasing the BJP vote bank before the Vidhan Sabha elections, Mr. Shah will address two other rallies — one on November 22 at Almora and the other on December 7 at Haldwani.

Like other BJP pre-poll exercises, the Parivartan Yatra too shall mainly focus on dissuading the Congress or Harish Rawat supporters from voting for the Congress. The pre-poll battle will be restricted to the Congress and the BJP, being the only major parties in the State.

Uttarakhand BJP President Ajay Bhatt said the yatra shall aim at “awakening” people and mobilising them against the “corrupt” Harish Rawat government.

The yatra will cover a distance of 3,781 km across the State and 92 public meetings — 58 public meetings in the Garhwal region and 34 in the Kumaon region — will be held across the 70 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand. Atleast seven ministers from BJP’s central leadership, including External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Health Minister J.P. Nadda, and Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, will also participate in the yatra.