extra step:The party said though the municipal staff and hospitals try to maintain good sanitation standards, the crisis situation demands cooperation from all .Photo: Sushil kumar verma

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Satish Upadhyay on Thursday launched the party’s door-to-door campaign to raise awareness about dengue and chikungunya from south Delhi.

Mr. Upadhyay started the campaign from Malviya Nagar where he went from blocks 1 to 19, in addition to Sarvpriya Vihar where he met residents. He was accompanied by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Commissioner Puneet Kumar Goel and other senior officials, including the Zonal Health Officer.

He held meetings with local RWAs and Market Traders’ Association representing Malviya Nagar, Sarvpriya Vihar, Sarvodaya Enclave, Vijay Mandal Enclave.

The State BJP chief appealed to the citizens that they extend cooperation to the municipal staff in ensuring that there was no water-logging in open spaces and proper hygienic conditions were maintained.

“The BJP has taken upon itself the responsibility to help the civic agencies. Though the municipal staff tries to keep good sanitation, but as the situation today is that of a crisis we have directed the municipal staff to be extra vigilant, and appealed to the locals and traders to extend cooperation,” Mr. Upadhyay told the media later.

77 complaints received

He also announced that the control room set up a day earlier had, till 4 pm on Thursday, received 77 complaints. Most of these originated from unauthorised and rehabilitation colonies and were related to waterlogging.

These were referred to the concerned Mayor or Municipal Councillors’ offices with a deadline to give an action taken report within 24 hours.

On the other hand, the members of a Task Force set up to ensure cleanliness in Delhi inspected the premises in and around the Bara Hindu Rao Hospital where, the party said in a statement, sanitation conditions were, by and large, found to be satisfactory.