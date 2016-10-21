Unforeseen:The deceased, 42-year-old Asharam (above) was a property dealer and the vice-president of the BJP SC/ST Morcha in Aman Vihar. He is survived by his wife and three children.Photos: Shiv Sunny

Victim was shot at on Wednesday evening as his wife prepared to break her Karva Chauth fast

As his wife prepared to break her Karva Chauth fast, a BJP worker was shot dead by an unidentified man inside his office in outer Delhi’s Aman Vihar on Wednesday night.

Though the wife and son of the deceased spotted the killer, the accused remained unidentified till this report was filed.

Identified as 42-year-old Asharam, the deceased was a property dealer. “Asharam had been associated with the BJP for the past few years. He was serving as the vice-president of the BJP SC/ST Morcha in Aman Vihar,” said the victim’s brother, Keshav.

Police, however, said they were unaware of the victim’s political affiliations, and if it was connected to his death. A murder case has been registered at the Aman Vihar police station.

Eyewitness in murder

According to Asharam’s family, he was killed as he was an eyewitness to the murder of a relative around the same time last year.

Police are looking into this angle.

“My husband never had an enemy and was never involved in any fight. He was a social worker known for mediating and ending fights,” said his wife, Sunita Devi.

Asharam lived with his wife and three children. Both his office and residence were on the same property.

Wife saw killer walk in

At the time of the incident, Sunita was standing outside with her son, waiting for the moon before she could break her fast. She had noticed a man enter her husband’s office just before the murder, but had not suspected anything as she was used to him having visitors.

“I heard two gunshots from my husband’s office. Before I could understand what had happened, the killer ran away,” she said. On entering the office, she found her husband bleeding on the floor.

Locals rushed the victim to the nearby Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The police were informed and a crime team collected evidence from the murder spot.

Cops scan CCTV footage

The police are now looking for CCTV footage of areas near the crime spot. The wife of the deceased told the police that she had not been see the killer well. She is being shown pictures of suspects to see if she can identify anyone.

