A delegation of residents of northwest Delhi's Kheda Kalan village, led by Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay, called on Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung on Thursday to apprise him about the cracks and further dilapidation of their houses in addition to other civic issues being faced by them.

The delegation, which included Kheda Kalan village residents Devendra Rana, Vijay Pal Rana, Sheela Rani, Umed Singh among others along with former MLAs Neeldaman Khatri, Manoj Shaukeen, Gugan Singh and BJP leaders representing the rural belt of the Capital, also submitted a representation and photographs and video clips of dangerous cracks which had developed in over 180 houses in their village to the L-G.

According to a party statement, the residents also lodged a protest against authorities forcibly trying to evict them from their houses without providing any alternative accommodation.

“I drew the L-G’s attention towards the hardships being faced by farmers due to almost three-fold rise made by NDPL in power tariff for tubewell connections and due to thousands of pending claims of crop loss compensation not being settled by authorities concerned for last two years,” said Mr. Upadhyay.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijendra Gupta requested the L-G to ensure development work is undertaken in resettlement colonies like Sawada and Nangloi apart from Sultanpuri and Mangolpuri, where residents are facing extreme hardship.