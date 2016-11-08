Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta lambasted the AAP government on Sunday for “reacting late” to rising pollution levels in the Capital. Blaming Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for giving “little importance to the health of Delhiites”, Mr. Gupta said that the government should immediately form a committee of environment experts, from both India and abroad, to discuss ways to make Delhi pollution free in time-bound manner. — Staff Reporter

