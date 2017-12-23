‘BJP should apologise to nation for spreading unfounded allegations’

more-in

The Delhi Congress on Friday held a protest march towards Parliament House seeking an apology from the BJP to the nation for spreading “unfounded allegations” regarding 2G allocation on the basis of “gossips and rumours” as the court “could not find even an iota of evidence of corruption in the case”.

According to Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken, who led the march, Congress MPs would voice their protest inside Parliament and while the party’s workers would protest on the streets to take this fight to the logical conclusion.

The police stopped the protesters near Parliament Street police station.

‘Suffered loss’

“During the Congress-led UPA rule at the Centre, the BJP did not allow Parliament to function for three years on the 2G allocation issue, and made unfounded allegations. The then CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) Vinod Rai had announced that the government had suffered a loss of ₹1,76,000 crore,” he said. Mr. Maken said the BJP and their allies had “whipped up the 2G case to defame the Congress” but the court verdict has “bared the lies” of the BJP.