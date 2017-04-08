BJP seeks probe into Shunglu report allegations

more-in

A day after it sought the suspension of the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government from office, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday demanded investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Central Vigilance Commission (CVS) into “illegal” decisions taken by the government that have been flagged by the Shunglu Committee report.

Public money ‘looted’

The BJP also demanded that Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal set aside all appointments of made by the AAP government without the L-G’s approval. They alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had “looted” public money for his party.

Addressing a press conference here, senior leader and MP Meenakshi Lekhi and Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta accused the AAP of “institutionalised corruption and nepotism in governance”.

“We demand CBI and CVC investigations into the three-member Shunglu panel report, which has flagged the Delhi government’s various illegal decisions, including appointment of party functionaries and allotment of land to the AAP for its office,” Ms. Lekhi said.

‘Breach of public trust’

Alleging that the Shunglu report had “established beyond doubt” that the AAP had “committed the greatest breach of public trust in independent India”, Mr. Gupta dared Mr. Kejriwal to reply to 10 questions pertaining to issues flagged by the panel in the report.

“Is it not true that the AAP adopted an unconstitutional approach vis-à-vis the Delhi government’s power as enshrined in the Constitution? Is it not true that the Chief Minister and his colleagues did their best to demean, demoralise and weaken the position of bureaucracy, compromise the supremacy of the L-G, who is the administrator appointed by the President?” he said.

“Arbitrary appointment”

Mr. Gupta also questioned AAP’s appointment of lawyers, conferring “huge financial benefits and liberal facilities on AAP MLAs”, constituting and reconstituting a number of boards and councils without any authority, “arbitrary appointment” of close relatives of Ministers and AAP workers and, among other charges, taking a “number of decisions” without the approval of the L-G.

The panel, headed by former CAG V. K. Shunglu, was set up in August 2016 by the then L-G Najeeb Jung to probe alleged irregularities in the AAP government. The committee’s report has pointed to “gross abuse of power” by the AAP government.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken had accessed the report through RTI in February.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari took the opportunity to warn the AAP of an impending defeat in the upcoming municipal elections while addressing a meeting of party workers.