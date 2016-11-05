Dharna:Ex-servicemen protest against anomalies in the One Rank One Pension scheme, at Jantar Mantar on Friday.photo: pti

The Delhi BJP on Friday questioned the rationale behind the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s decision to give Rs. 1 crore compensation to the kin of ex-serviceman Ram Kishen Grewal, whose suicide has triggered a political row.

The BJP alleged that the move was “politically motivated” and in “violation” of existing norms.

‘Politics over dead bodies’

Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, and media in-charge Praveen Shankar Kapoor also trained their guns on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. The BJP posed a series of questions to Mr. Gandhi regarding his party’s treatment of the One Rank One Pension (OROP) issue over the years and accused him of joining forces with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to “practice cheap politics” on “dead bodies”.

‘Will write to L-G’

Mr. Gupta said the party would write to Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung requesting him to set up a panel on awarding of compensation, so that “public fund is not misused by politicians with vested interests”.

“He has called Grewal a martyr (shaheed). Is he instigating ex-servicemen to commit suicide, by glorifying the act of suicide. And doesn’t the norm say that compensation be awarded to those personnel who die in the line of duty, and are residents of Delhi,” Mr. Gupta said.