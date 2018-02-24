BJP pushed cops to searchCM’s residence, claims AAP

more-in

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday blamed the BJP at the Centre for pushing the police to carry out a search at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and said the action was aimed at “insulting and humiliating” him.

The remarks came hours after a Delhi Police team reached Mr. Kejriwal’s residence to collect evidence in connection to the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by some party MLAs on Monday night.

‘Centre is dictatorial’

Senior party leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh said the BJP was trying to “intimidate” the AAP government so that their “work could be stalled”. “Today the police have entered the house of Mr. Kejriwal, tomorrow they can just barge into our houses too. This government in the Centre is dictatorial,” Mr. Singh said, adding that baseless allegations against their MLAs would not stop the government from working.

He added that the party will hold marches across India to protest this “dictatorial show of strength” by the BJP government.

The party leader reiterated that despite producing video evidence of the manhandling of Minister Imran Hussain and Delhi Dialogue Commission vice-chairperson Ashish Khetan, the police have not taken any action against the culprits.

“I would like to tell the Delhi Police personnel one thing. I know that you can go to any extent to please your bosses, but at least uphold the spirit of your uniform, which you wear to protect the people of this city. Don’t stoop so low to please your masters,” Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Ashutosh also lashed out at the police for “humiliating the CM” in the name of investigation.

“We have a video of the search where a senior police officer asks about the paint on the wall of the CM’s residence. What kind of probe is this? You could have asked for the CCTV footage but you are asking about the walls being painted?” he said.