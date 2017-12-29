Delhi

BJP protests water tariff hike

Will hit middle-class families, says party chief Manoj Tiwari

Opposition BJP workers, on Thursday, staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence against a recent hike in water tariffs.

A 20% hike in water tariff will affect those consumers who have non-metered connections, said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. “This will severely hit the entire middle-class, especially those residing in group housing societies, unauthorised colonies or jhuggi clusters who don’t have metered connections,” he said.

‘AAP backtracking’

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was going back on its poll promises. “The AAP came to power promising free water for all and electricity at half of the prevailing rates in 2015, but it ditched the citizen on both issues,” he said.

Till a few months ago, Mr. Gupta alleged further, the Kejriwal government claimed that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was making profit but now “all of a sudden” the CM has announced a 20% tariff hike which would mean an additional burden of ₹500 to ₹600 crore a year on the consumers.

“...the people of Delhi feel doubly cheated, firstly, having been denied free water and now, with this tariff hike despite Jal Board’s good financial health claim of the government,” he added.

