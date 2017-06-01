Delhi

BJP protests ‘rampant corruption’ in govt

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday held a demonstration near the Delhi Vidhan Sabha to protest against alleged “rampant corruption in the Delhi government”.

The march was led by Delhi BJP vice-presidents Rajiv Babbar, Jai Prakash and Abhay Verma.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta also participated in the the protest.

“Though recently a lot has come out on the misrule, corruption and nepotism going on in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party regime in Delhi, the latest expose of a ₹300 crore scam in the Health Department, which includes corruption in purchase of medicines, has shamed and shocked the citizens of Delhi,” said Mr. Babbar

He urged Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal to order a thorough inquiry into the alleged medicine and ambulance purchase scam.

