BJP presents ‘aarop patra’ against AAP

Stepping up its attack on the AAP, the Delhi BJP on Saturday released an ‘aarop patra’ (charge sheet) alleging the ruling party has failed to fulfil most of its poll promises.

‘AAP cheated Delhi’

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, BJP leader and former Delhi Mayor Arti Mehra said the AAP has “again started making false promises” eyeing the municipal elections. “Before the Delhi Assembly polls (2015), the AAP enticed voters by making huge promises. But, now those manifestos are nowhere to be seen — neither on the AAP’s website nor on social media accounts of any of its MLAs. They have cheated Delhi,” she said.