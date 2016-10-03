: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised cleanliness drives at over 50 major spots in the Capital on Sunday.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the party’s National Organisational General Secretary Ramlal and Delhi president Satish Upadhyay were among the people who led the drives.

Mr. Naqvi along with Delhi BJP’s Minority Morcha president Atif Rasheed and India Islamic Culture Centre head Sirajudin Quershi joined workers in cleanliness drives near Dargah Nizamudin and on Lodhi Road.

Mr. Ramlal joined workers in a cleanliness drive at Pandav Nagar in east Delhi accompanied by Delhi’s Organisational General Secretary Sidharthan, vice-president Kuljeet Chahal and local councillor Lata Gupta.

A step further

Meanwhile, Mr. Upadhyay launched the second phase of a cleanliness drive in Malviya Nagar and the Indira J.J. Camp in New Delhi accompanied by SDMC officials and BJP workers Suresh Sharma and Prashant Sharma.

A similar cleanliness drive was initiated at Jwalahedi Market near Paschim Vihar by Dr. Sanjiv Nayyar and Delhi BJP’s Swachta Abhiyan head Satish Garg.

MP Ramesh Bidhuri joined party workers in cleanliness drives in Madhu Vihar and Tughlakabad Extension.

Delhi BJP General Secretary Ashish Sood organised a drive in Janakpuri, while former Mayor Yogendra Chandolia and district Karol Bagh President Rajan Tewari took the lead in Reghadpura.