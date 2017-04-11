BJP lashes out at AAP for ‘slowing down’ development

more-in

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of “slowing down” development in the Capital by “delaying” implementation of the Centre’s schemes and projects on infrastructure, sanitation and water supply.

‘Denying’ benefits

Senior leaders from the party also alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government was deliberately “sitting on” funds provided by the Centre for initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat Mission, Amrit Jal Yojna, road transport infrastructure schemes, thus, “denying” people the benefits.

Metro delayed

The expansion of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) through Phase-4, the party claimed, was running two years behind schedule due to alleged deliberate delay on the AAP’s part.

BJP MP Udit Raj claimed that the Delhi government was given ₹29.97 crore for construction of toilets as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

‘Funds not used’

“A total of 11,128 applications for construction of toilets under the scheme were received, but work has started only on 22 toilets,” said the MP at a press conference.

Delhi BJP’s general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal, meanwhile, accused the AAP government of not utilising funds provided by the Centre for solid waste management, Amrit Jal Yojna, and others.

AAP ‘negligent’

“The Centre provided ₹900 crore to the Kejriwal government in 2016-17 for undertaking these works, which are yet to be started,” Mr. Chahal alleged.

He also said that Phase-4 of the Delhi Metro was “delayed by two years” due to the AAP government’s “failure” to approve it in time.

“Delhi Metro administration submitted its project report on the fourth phase of the network in October 2014. But, the AAP government, which was formed in 2015, gave its approval in June 2016. Further, approval for financial resources was delayed till January this year,” said the BJP leader.

Under this approval, he claimed, only 50% funds were to be given by the Delhi government, but “due to negligence” of the Kejriwal government, the expansion was delayed.

“After completion of routes from Aerocity to Tughlakabad, Lajpat Nagar to Saket, Inderlok to Indraprastha, Janakpuri to R.K. Ashram, Mukundpur to Maujpur and Rithala to Bawana/Narela, Delhi will get an additional network of 103.93 km, which has been delayed by the Kejriwal government,” said Mr. Chahal.