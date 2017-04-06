BJP asks L-G to order probe into payment made by AAP govt to Jethmalani

more-in

A delegation of the Delhi BJP called on Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday to submit a memorandum demanding a high-level probe into the Delhi government’s alleged decision to use public funds to make a payment of ₹3.86 crore to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s counsel Ram Jethmalani in a defamation case against Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

Led by Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, the delegation included BJP MLAs Om Prakash Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan. The delegation demanded a time-bound probe so that “the guilty could be brought to book and penalised for betraying public faith”.

“To pay for a personal legal matter out of the government exchequer is a criminal breach of trust. We urged the L-G to check illegal decisions and misuse of the public funds for personal purposes,” Mr. Gupta said.

‘Criminal conspiracy’

The L-G has assured us that he will ensure an “in-depth probe into the matter”, said Mr. Gupta.

Alleging that the matter of payment of Mr. Jethmalani's fee smacked of “criminal conspiracy”, Mr. Gupta questioned why “strenuous and repeated efforts” were made by the Kejriwal government “to keep the case file away from the L-G”.

“He was never shown complete papers. The Deputy Chief Minister [Manish Sisodia] clearly wrote on the file in December 2016 that ‘this file need not to be sent to L-G for his approval’. The hurry to dispose off the file shows something rotten in the process which was being hidden from the L-G,” Mr. Gupta claimed.

Mohalla sabha

Meanwhile, Union Minister Vijay Goel conducted a mohalla sabha in Chandni Chowk to seek public opinion on Mr. Kejriwal allegedly splurging taxpayers’ money on legal bills.

During the meeting, forms were distributed to the audience asking whether public funds should be spent on hiring lawyers for “as exorbitant a fee as ₹1 crore.” Around 2,000 people were distributed these opinion forms.

“The public mood was unanimous and they all felt cheated that their tax was being splurged by Mr. Kejriwal to defend his image,” Mr. Goel said.