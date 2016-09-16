: Holding a panchayat in Nuh on Thursday on the issues of biryani samples and gang-rape of two Muslim women in Mewat, a group of prominent persons from Mewat and outside decided that the designs of political forces to disturb the communal harmony in the region should be thwarted with all force.

They also demanded the resignation of Bhani Ram Mangla, chairman, Gau Sewa Aayog, for his directions on the collection of biryan i samples from vendors.

“Mr. Mangla belongs to Mewat. We exhort him to work for the betterment of Mewat. But if he does not mend his ways, we will be forced to socially boycott him,” said senior advocate Ramzan Chaudhary. “Both the cases are part of a political conspiracy to disturb the communal harmony in the region. But those present at the meeting opined that the two communities had lived together in peace since ages,” he further said.

False promises?

Held under the aegis of Mewat Vikas Sabha, the panchayat also demanded that all assurances given by the Chief Minister with regard to the Dingerheri incident be immediately fulfilled. “When a delegation met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the Dingerheri case, he promised a probe into the incident by the Central Bureau of Investigation, enhanced compensation and government jobs to the victims. But none of the promises have been fulfilled. We, therefore, demand that the government fulfil all its promises without delay, or face agitation,” said Mr. Chaudhary, a former president of Mewat Vikas Sabha.

Shabnam Hashmi from ANHAD, who was also present in the panchayat , stressed the need for the people to stay together.

She added that the assurances given by the Chief Minister on the Dingerheri case were aimed at preventing demonstrations by locals.

CPI (M) leader Inderjit Singh said that both cases appeared to be aimed at communal polarisation of the region.

“The revelations made by the gang-rape victims suggest that gravity of the crime had communal motivation. The Facebook accounts of the two accused also reveal their RSS links,” said Mr. Singh.