15 birds died and their viscera has been sent to labs

Around 15 birds have died in the Gwalior zoo in the last three days, prompting the authorities to send their samples for bird flu virus test. “Nearly 15 birds (painted stork) have died and their viscera and other body parts have been sent to Jabalpur- and Bhopal-based laboratories for testing,” zoo officer Pradeep Srivastava said.

After the bird-flu scare in Delhi’s zoo and deer park, the authorities here are not taking any chances. “Today is holiday for the zoo and therefore it is closed. But a decision on whether to open it on Saturday or not will be taken only after getting the report from the Bhopal-based laboratory,” Dr. Srivastava said.

Following the deaths of some pelicans, the National Zoological Park in Delhi has been shut down temporarily amid a bird flu scare. The Delhi government also shut down the famous Hauz Khas Deer Park following the death of avians in suspected cases of H5N1 influenza virus. — PTI