: A motorcyle thief, who had allegedly perfected the art of making master keys during his stay in Tihar Jail, has been arrested.

Accused Mohd. Salim, 27, had obtained two such master keys which he went on to use to steal around a dozen motorcycles in a short span of time after his release from jail.

He was arrested from Seelampur on Thursday night based on a tip-off. The motorcycle he was riding at the time was learnt to be stolen from east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar and is worth Rs. 2 lakh, said Dr. A.K. Singla, DCP (North-East).

At Salim’s instance, four more stolen motorcycles were recovered. He has also allegedly confessed to be involved in nine other cases of vehicle theft, burglary and Arms Act.

“The thief was able to steal most motorcycles within seconds using his master keys, which we have recovered,” said an investigator.