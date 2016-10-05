“It helped the legislator by not putting the case effectively and forcefully in the court”

The Opposition BJP on Tuesday alleged the Bihar government helped suspended RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav, charged with raping a minor girl, secure bail from the Patna High Court by “not putting the case effectively and forcefully”.

Senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi also claimed that his party’s allegations that the State government helped RJD strongman and ex-MP Mohammad Shahabuddin in getting bail “has been proved correct”.

“...and now the state government in connivance with the administration again helped Raj Ballabh Yadav in getting bail. Had the government brought facts before the court, Yadav may not have got bail in the case,” he said.

He accused the government of “not bringing” facts before the court that “Yadav was not a law-abiding citizen and remained an absconder in the case for a month, his properties were attached, his supporters did not allow forensic team to collect samples from his Nawada residence, besides threatening Nalanda SP through SMS and e-mail”

The government hid the facts that helped Yadav get bail from the High Court recently, he added.

He termed the State government filing a Special Leave Petition against Yadav’s bail an “eye-wash” and “mere formalities“.

“Had it been sincere, it would have engaged top lawyers and would have mentioned the matter for urgent hearing as it did in prohibition case in the Supreme Court. But it did not do so,” he said.

Sushil Modi said the State government engaged senior advocate Rajiv Dhawan to argue the case (SLP) filed in the apex court against the Patna high court judgement holding prohibition ultra vires to the Constitution.

“Not only this, the senior Supreme Court advocate also mentioned the liquor case for urgent hearing to which the court agreed to hear the matter on October 7, the last working day before the court closes for Dussehra vacation,” the senior BJP leader said.

In April, Yadav was named as the main accused in a charge-sheet filed by the Bihar police, after he allegedly raped a minor girl at his Biharsharif residence in February.

He said Yadav commands power and can “influence” the case by destroying evidence.

Yadav has got the bail in the case while it was denied to co-accused driver, who is charged with transporting the minor, Sushil Modi said.

He said three other co-accused, all women, could not get bail in the case. - PTI