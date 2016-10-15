The Bihar Cabinet on Friday allocated 20.48 acres to set up a Science City in the State Capital which would be named after former President Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.

The State Cabinet had earlier allocated 15.56 acres for developing a Science City in the capital but the Cabinet on Friday annulled its earlier decision and allotted 20.48 acres instead for the purpose.

“The State Cabinet on Friday cancelled the tranfer of 15.56 acres of land for the construction of Science City and has instead transferred 20.48 acres of land free of cost for the purpose to the Science and Technology department,” Cabinet Secretariat Department Principal Secretary Brajesh Mehrotra told reporters in a post Cabinet briefing.

The land for Science City has been allotted at Saidpur Musallah area (near Moinul Haque stadium).

The land which was transferred to Science and Technology department originally belonged to Art, Culture and Youth Affairs department.

The Cabinet also decided to effect an increase in the fixed monthly pay of teaching and not teaching employees of government engineering, polytechnic and women’s polytechnic, Mr. Mehrotra said adding that a committee has recommended revised fixed pay for these teaching and non teaching employees appointed on fixed pay.

As per the revised fixed pay, a lecturer appointed in the colleges of Patna would get Rs 25,000 while lecturer of other districts would get a hiked fixed monthly salary of Rs 23,000.

Similarly, Assistant Professor in Patna would get a revised fixed pay of Rs 30,000 while those in other districts would get Rs 28,000. A Professor in Patna would get revised pay of Rs 36,000 while in other districts would get Rs 33,000 per month, he said.

The Cabinet also sanctioned and released Rs 115 crore as grant for payment of salary of teaching and non teaching employees of 531 government recognised Sanskrit schools of the state, the Principal Secretary said.

Altogether 18 decisions were taken in Friday’s Cabinet meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. - PTI