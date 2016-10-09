The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the Delhi BJP, Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung and the Congress of having orchestrated a joint move to get the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) sealed as several Delhi bigwigs were “illegally occupying land belonging to the Board”.

At a press conference, the party attributed the move to the fact that its ex-chairman and AAP Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan had ensured that it was “working honestly” under him, which shook the BJP-LG, Congress combine.

‘Board is at mercy of

RSS, BJP and Congress’

“Governments in Delhi when the BJP or Congress were in power had ensured that the Board remained a den of corruption, which we tried to change. This is the first time in history that a Muslim body has been put under a lock and key arrangement and put directly at the mercy of the RSS, the BJP and the Congress whose bigwigs have illegally occupied land that belongs to the Board,” Mr. Khan said.

After he took over as chairman of the Board in March, Mr. Khan said that he came across details of illegally occupied land “to the tune of 1,100 acres in areas ranging from Saket to Civil Lines”.

“All the land in question has been seized wrongly and when I started to open these files, the BJP and the Congress began to sweat. I would like to ask the L-G what wrong did we do if we increased Muslim widows’ pension or stepped up efforts to educate their children? If the need arises, we will not only battle this issue out in court but also on the streets,” Mr. Khan said.