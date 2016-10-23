The Bihar Human Rights Commission (BHRC) has directed the State government to pay a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh to the wife of a Haemophilia patient who died in 2013 due to non-administration of a life saving drug in a State-run hospital despite being in stock.

The compensation would have to be paid within two months to Sanovar Ansari’s wife. Ansari had died at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

“It is clear that Ansari died due to non-administration of life saving drug FACTOR VIII despite its availability in the hospital stock,” BHRC member Neelmani said in his order passed Friday.

The panel also directed the Director-in-Chief (Disease control), Health Services, Bihar to inform it about administrative action taken against the doctor/para medical staff responsible for inaction.

Ansari’s brother complained to the BHRC that he was suffering from internal hemorrhage in head due to Haemophilia, and was admitted in emergency ward of PMCH in the intervening night of June 8-9, 2013.

“His (Ansari’s) CT Scan was done on June 9, 2013 but no medicine/treatment was given to him. Next day (i.e. June 10), the doctor prescribed him “Factor VIII” -10 vials, a life saving drug for Haemophilia, but the same was not given to him nor any doctor visited him and he died in the night of June 10-11, 2013,” the Commission said.

Ansari, a resident of village Dahrath under Ramgarh police station of Kaimur district, left behind his wife Ashyia Begum and four children.

In response to Commission’s queries, Dr. K. P. Sinha, Director-in-Chief (disease control), Health Services, Bihar, in his report said “Factor VIII” had been available in the surgical store on June 10 and 11, 2013.

But, he said, the drug was not administered to Ansari who died in the night of June 10, 2013 due to the negligence.

The Commission has posted the matter for further hearing on December 27, 2016. - PTI