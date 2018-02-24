Bharti seeks to settle marital dispute

more-in

Aam Aadmi Party leader Somnath Bharti, who is facing a domestic violence case, on Friday moved the Delhi High Court expressing willingness to settle the marital dispute with his wife through mediation.

On hearing this, Justice Anu Malhotra said the court cannot directly send the AAP leader for mediation without hearing his wife.

“How do I know that she [Mr. Bharti’s wife Bharti’s wife Lipika Mitra] has consented for mediation? She has to be present here on the next date of hearing on March 20,” the court said.

Advocate Ashish Negi, appearing for Mr. Bharti, submitted before court that his client was willing to settle the domestic dispute and hence the couple should be allowed to sit together in mediation. Mr. Negi said there was scope of settlement between them and that Ms. Mitra has given her consent.

The former Minister moved the application in a pending plea filed by his wife against a trial court’s October 7, 2015, order granting him bail in a domestic violence case lodged by her.

Ms. Mitra had on June 10, 2015, lodged a complaint against him with the Delhi Commission for Women and an FIR was lodged by the police on September 9, 2015, in connection with domestic violence.