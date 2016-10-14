Are you travelling to Delhi by train? If yes, then beware of snatchers on the prowl near major railway stations in the Capital.

Festival rush

In fact, considering the festival rush, the Divisional Railway Manager (Delhi) Arun Arora has issued an advisory asking the RPF to be more vigilant.

Incidents of criminals getting onto trains when they slow down while entering railway stations and using the opportunity to snatch mobile phones or other valuables before jumping off have come to light recently. On Wednesday, it was a railway employee who found out the hard way how unsafe passengers are when entering Delhi in a train.

Brij Mohan, a train driver, was coming to the Capital by the Dhauladhar Express to take up duty from the Old Delhi railway station. Around 10.45 am, when the train was about to enter the station, a snatcher entered the sleeper coach he was in and took his mobile phone from his shirt pocket.

“Mohan tried to catch hold of the criminal when he was trying to get down from the train. In the process, he fell and injured his leg,” said a Northern Railway spokesperson. The snatcher, meanwhile, got away.

Mohan was taken to the Railway Central Hospital for treatment.

An FIR was lodged with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and a special team was created to nab the culprit. “The team worked overnight and nabbed the criminal, who is 17 years old, on Thursday,” the spokesperson said.

“The accused confessed to the crime. Since he is a juvenile, he was handed over to the GRP and produced before a Juvenile Justice Board that sent him to 14 days judicial remand,” he added.