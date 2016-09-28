Neighbours say the graft accused official was planning to organise a puja for his deceased wife, daughter

: Even as the solitary lives that the Bansal father-son duo had been leading since losing two members of their family had been noticed by those living around them, the suicides have come as a shock for many.

Raghubir Singh, a manager of Neelkanth Apartments where the victims lived, as well as acquaintances, said the two were “trying to move on”. They said Mr. Bansal had even planned to organise a puja in his house to get rid of what they considered “bad omen”.

Arvind Kumar Pandey, a priest who was visiting the society, claimed that his services had been booked by Mr. Bansal on Monday.

Unprecedented

“He had paid the priest Rs. 2,100 and given him packets of ghee for carrying out the puja for his wife and daughter. They had told the priest that as they were planning to go to Hisar for 15 days, they were giving him the money inadvance. Who could have thought that they were planning to kill themselves?” said Mr. Singh.

The family of Rachna, the maid who first reported the alleged suicides, said Mr. Bansal “very depressed” after the death of his wife Satyabala and daughter Neha.

Neighbours said the father and son would mostly stay indoors. Yogesh, in particular, was spotted rarely.

Those who had interacted with Mr. Bansal recently, however, said he had come to terms with the deaths of his wife and daughter.

“I had met him a few days after his wife and daughter had killed themselves. He was saying that an astrologer had told him that there would be troubles for his family. However, the duo had returned to their daily routines,” said Raghubir Singh.

Mr. Bansal and his son had returned to Delhi from their hometown, Hisar, around 15-20 days ago after finishing the religious rites of Satyabala and Neha. Raghubir said Mr. Bansal had visited the complex office to pay the maintenance and electricity bills.

Possible hint?

Meanwhile, Rachna has told the police that on Monday evening, Mr. Bansal and Yogesh told her that they had been called by the CBI, and chances were that she would find them sleeping longer than usual. “She had been asked to come later than her usual time. They also told her that she would find the main door open, and could continue her work without waking them up,” said DCP (East) Rishi Pal.