From tending to ‘special’ customers to pacifying those in queues, this banker has not been at peace since the currency ban

: His phone rings every few minutes, but Gurgaon banker Vikas Goyal* has decided to ignore them all by putting his mobile on silent mode. He, however, returns a call once in a while. “I cannot afford to displease my privileged customers. They give us the maximum amount of business. Yet, out of almost 150 such customers I am tasked with tending to, I have been responding to only about a dozen,” he says.

So, when one such “privileged” customer walked into his bank branch on Thursday, Goyal immediately cut short his conversation with the “general” customers and turned to ensure that the elderly man did not feel neglected.

Helping hand

Within minutes, a suave, well-dressed and clean-shaven 28-year-old Goyal had filled a form on behalf of the gentleman and even joined a queue. “At least twice or thrice a day, I join the queue on behalf of the special customers. Sometimes those in the queue object, but they are obliging most often than not,” says Goyal. While the rest of the customers stand in the queues, seating arrangements are made for these special customers. Before joining the queue, Goyal brings a glass of water for this “special” customer.

On a usual day, there would be an office boy doing these jobs. But with every employee at this bank branch occupied with hectic work, Goyal has to do a lot more than his task as a relationship manager. For the last few weeks, Goyal, along with two other seniors, has been leading the operations at the branch.

Before the demonetisation move was announced, Goyal’s work was “chilled out”, as he would like to call it. He would reach office around 9.30 a.m. and leave by 6 pm.

On Thursday, like the last nine days, he was in office by 8 a.m. At best, he would have been able to return home by midnight. Married early this year, Goyal’s wife has been angry for the last few days. The past weekend, the couple was supposed to visit his Haryana village for three days. The plan fell apart. For the last 10 days, he has barely been able to devote a few minutes every day to his wife.

His work begins even before he has stepped into the bank. A large group of customers had already lined up outside the bank even though this branch has been distributing tokens for the last four days.

He steps in to save the branch security guard from abuses hurled by irritated customers in queue. Seeing a man in suits and boots, as opposed to the uniform of the security guard, the customers are quick to understand.

Taking stock

Thereafter, Goyal is supposed to emerge from the bank and make announcements every hour about the availability of cash and other situations. While he deals patiently with them, on Thursday, he lost his patience with a customer.

“This man has been visiting the branch for the last three days for exchanging cash. I know he is doing this for a fee,” Goyal explains his anger later.

His wife had been packing lunch for him all these days. For some reason, she was unable to cook on Thursday. Caught up with work, Goyal was left hungry till 2 p.m., like most of his colleagues.

In between, he returns another phone call. It is again a special customer who had rarely been receiving his calls all these months. “Sir, I have been unable to exchange my own cash. How will I be able to help you,” he responds to the person at the other end. “He wants me to help him convert Rs. 5 lakh of black money to white,” Goyal says after the call.

Not afraid

He has also been standing up to policemen. On Thursday, he refused to give any preference to an Assistant Commissioner of Police who visited his branch.

“Every day, policemen are landing up at the bank with not less than Rs. 50,000. They say their senior officers have told them to exchange it. I am refusing to oblige them,” he says. While his response to the common customers is way different to that of privileged ones, every few minutes, Goyal walks up to one of the less fortunate ones to hear their woes. Once he asks the guard to allow a man requesting cash for medical emergency, another time he fills the form for an illiterate labourer.

*Name changed