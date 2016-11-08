: Gurugram’s Deputy Commissioner has issued directions under Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting open burning of waste and mandating any person, who notices open burning, to complain to the Station House Officer concerned or senior civic body officials.

Issuing the directions on Sunday evening, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, T.L. Satyaprakash said that the district administration had contemplated implementing various measures in view of rising air pollution through a multi-pronged approach. The orders further said that for every incident of burning, the person held responsible would be liable to pay compensation as per Section 15 of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010. The order also directed the Sanitary Inspectors of the MCG to ensure that none of the Sanitation Contractors resorted to open burning of garbage or allowed anyone to do so. Also, the Regional Officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board has been directed to monitor and supervise the air quality within the district and deal with violators in a strict manner. “All Civil Society Groups and citizens, along with public agencies, may inform such a prohibitive practice of stubble burning on Swachhmap on Google play store,” the orders read.

‘Orders against stubble burning already exist’

The orders came a day after a large number of concerned residents took out a march in the city, seeking the right to clean air and asking the administration to take immediate steps to curb the menace of air pollution.

The citizen activists, however, said that the orders against open burning of waste and stubble were already in place, but the problem was poor implementation. “Issuing orders is not enough. It is more important to ensure their implementation,” said an activist, who did not wish to be named.