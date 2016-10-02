Two balloons with a message, written in Urdu and purportedly addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were found at Ghesal village in Dinanagar which had witnessed a terror attack last year, police said on Saturday.

Police got the message, written on a piece of paper and pasted on the yellow-coloured balloons, translated. It read:

“Modiji, Ayubi ki talwaren abhi hamare paas hain. Islam zindabad.”

The balloons were first seen by a villager near his house on Friday and when he found the note written in Urdu, he handed them over to the police. - PTI