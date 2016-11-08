Police suspect the role of outsiders who may have been trying to create panic; administration reiterates commitment to install more CCTV cameras

An abandoned bag containing a pistol and cartridges was found on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus early on Monday morning. The police are yet to identify the owner of the bag.

Case registered

So far, no link has been established between the discovery of the bag and the disappearance of Najeeb Ahmed, a student who went missing last month after an alleged scuffle with ABVP members. A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Vasant Kunj (North) police station.

A security guard had noticed the black bag around 2 a.m. on Monday, around 50 metres inside the main gate of the university. “Initially, the guard kept it on a checking table believing that some student would return to claim it,” said a senior police officer.

But when no one turned up till 7 a.m., the guard opened it to find a country-made pistol, seven cartridges, a screw driver and a water bottle inside.

The university administration and the police were then informed.

Footage from CCTV cameras installed near the university gates has not offered any clues about the owner of the bag. The police suspect the role of some outsiders who may have placed the bag with an intention to create panic. However, the possibility of some insiders being involved has not been ruled out.

The JNU administration, meanwhile, reiterated its commitment towards installing more CCTV cameras at the gates of the campus, at “sensitive areas”, and public spots on campus. In a press note, the JNU administration said the need to install CCTV cameras was crucial as “outsiders” were being invited to the campus for “protests, public meetings and hunger strikes” by “certain sections of the JNU community”.

Similar incident in April

Pointing out that a similar incident had been reported in April, when a bag with a gun was found in a DTC bus that plies through the campus, the JNU administration said the presence of weapons on campus raises a “grave concern” about the safety of all residents.

The bag found in the DTC bus contained a pistol and threat letter for JNU students Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid. Two men, including the brother of a self-styled head of a political outfit, were subsequently arrested.

Initially, the guard kept the bag on

a checking table believing that

some student would return to claim it