The sisters, who were abandoned by their parents, are undergoing treatment at Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini.

The two sisters who were abandoned by their parents in Outer Delhi's Samaypur Badli have been described as extremely "brave" by neighbours and police.

It turns out that this trait in the sisters, aged seven and three, saved them from suffering a possible death at the hands of their father, Bunty Gupta.

The latter has been arrested for allegedly drowning his two-year-old son.

The boy was allegedly killed for being constantly sick and demanding.

“The boy would often cry, and demand food. He had also been falling ill. The alcoholic father had got sick of his son, and was unable to tolerate him,” said Vikramjit Singh, DCP (Outer).

Taking it in stride

The girls, however, had been through their pain without a word, said neighbours.

“Despite maggots eating into their heads, the sisters would sleep without making any noise. That is possibly why their father did not kill them too,” said Sanjay Kumar, the victims’ landowner, who had first alerted the police about their condition.

The girls did not even demand food, they said. Ever since the girls’ mother abandoned the family, rarely would food be cooked at their home. The girls survived on biscuits and other eatables given to them by neighbours.

“The sisters were too weak to even ask for food. Maybe that is why their father was not irritated by them,” said the landowner.

Blessing in disguise?

The DCP quoted Bunty as saying that he spared the girls because they gave him no trouble.

The officer said it was unlikely that Bunty would have killed his daughters had they not been rescued in the nick of time.

“Since the girls never demanded anything from him, he left them to their fate before fleeing from his home,” said the DCP.

Abandoned by Bunty and his wife Rosy, the girls were rescued from their one-room house on August 19 after neighbours called the police.

Subsequent probe had revealed that Rosy had left with her son as she was unable to take the beatings by her husband who would suspect her of being in an extramarital affair.

The woman continues to remain untraced.

