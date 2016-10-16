Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Saturday alleged that the Congress party has always pursued “divisive politics” in the State for the sake of its vested political interests.

“The Congress has irrelevantly meddled in the social, political, economic and even religious affairs of the State,” Mr. Badal said addressing public gatherings at village Ahlupur, Sardulewal, Fatta Maleka, Kusla and others during Sangat Darshan in the Sardulgarh Assembly segment here.

Mr. Badal also reminded the people about the “notorious past of the Congress” and alleged that it has ruined the State.

He further alleged that “the Congress has always pursued the policy of divide and rule to attain power in the state”.

The five-time CM said that due to around 60 years of alleged misrule of the Congress the country was confronting several social maladies like unemployment, illiteracy, poverty and others.

Mr. Badal also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party, terming it a “bunch of unprincipled leaders“.

The Chief Minister said these leaders were following the footsteps of the Congress party to “deprive the State of its legitimate share in river waters”.

Exhorting the people to teach this “anti-Punjab party” a lesson, he said that these forces should be routed during the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls. He said that “if unholy nexus of the Congress and the AAP succeeds in their manoeuvres then Punjab would turn into a desert”.

Interacting with the media personsvillage Fatta Maleka, the CM said he had asked the DGP to inquire into the incident of clash between Congress and Akali workers in Ludhiana. - PTI