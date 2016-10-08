Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Punjab Assembly Speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal light a lamp during a seminar to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar in Bhucho near Bathinda on Friday.- Photo: PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Friday announced to set up a world class centre for imparting civil services coaching to the aspirants from weaker sections here in the name of Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

The State government would bear the entire expenditure of this centre to be set up in Maharaja Ranjit Singh State Technical University, he said at the fifth national seminar to commemorate 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar here.

He expressed hope that the coaching centre would act as a catalyst for ensuring more participation of weaker and underprivileged sections in coveted civil services.

Mr. Badal also announced a scholarship of Rs. 5 lakh for every aspirant pursuing his Ph.D on life and philosophy of Dr. Ambedkar.

Paying rich tributes to Dr. Ambedkar, the Chief Minister described him as a great scholar, jurist, economist, social reformer and a statesman.

Dr. Ambedkar was well educated and had more than 50,000 books in his personal library.

Exhorting people to follow the path shown by Dr. Ambedkar, the Chief Minister said it would be the real tribute to this great son of soil.

“All of us should make dedicated efforts for carving out an egalitarian society rising above the petty considerations of caste, colour and creed,” he said.

The Chief Minister said based on Ambedkar’s ideology, the State government has set up meritorious schools for imparting quality education to poor but bright students.

The sole aim of opening these schools was to tap enormous potential of students who despite belonging to economically weaker strata of society were excellent in their studies, Mr. Badal said.

This model of schooling was need of the hour to ensure that students from economically weaker sections were enormously benefited, he said.

Likewise, the Chief Minister said the State government has taken several initiatives to perpetuate the glorious heritage of the State. Memorials to perpetuate the legacy of Lord Valmiki ji and Guru Ravidass ji besides War Memorial & Museum at Amritsar and Jang-e-Azaadi memorial at Jalandhar would be dedicated to the people in the coming months, he said.

The State government was duty-bound to preserve the rich cultural heritage of the state and no stone would be left unturned for this noble cause, Badal said.

Listing the path breaking initiatives taken by the state government, the Chief Minister said due to concerted efforts of SAD-BJP alliance government, Punjab was the only power surplus State in the country.

Likewise, he claimed that the State was today leading the country in field of education. Bathinda city has today emerged as a hub of education in the entire northern region.

The state government has accorded top priority towards the development of the state and prosperity of its people besides strengthening the ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood.

Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal lauded the Chief Minister for commemorating the birth anniversary of Ambedkar in a unique way.

She said Punjab government was following the footsteps of Ambedkar by ensuring quality education to the students of all sections of the society.

Recalling the immense contribution of Dr Ambedkar in women empowerment, Harsimrat said Babasaheb raised the voice for women and underprivileged sections at a time when they were being subjected to humiliation and exploitation.

She exhorted the people to contribute towards upliftment of weaker and underprivileged sections as a real tribute to Dr. Ambedkar.

Chairman of Punjab State Schedule Caste Commission Rajesh Bagha also lauded the Chief Minister for taking this historic initiative.

He said these seminars would act as a catalyst in showcasing the great services rendered by Dr. Ambedkar to the nation.- PTI