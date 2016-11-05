Children at most risk of contracting conjunctivitis

Avoid morning walks and limit outdoor games for children, is the advice doctors are giving to Delhiites battling extremely dangerous levels of air pollution since Diwali.

“While air quality is really poor the high level of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the air are extremely dangerous. Air pollution has reached alarming levels since Diwali and the cold weather has exacerbated the problem leading to the creation of a poisonous smog,” said the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which on Friday issued an advisory urging people to take preventive steps to avoid health problems from air pollution.

“PM2.5, the most dangerous air pollutant, is extremely permeable to lung tissue lining and is invisible to the naked eye. Its levels have crossed the 1,000 mark in most parts of Delhi, a situation that is extremely dangerous for one’s health. People are requested to stay indoors as much as possible and to not exercise in the open,” said Dr. K.K. Aggarwal of the IMA.

The symptoms

Doctors say that air pollution can lead to irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, chest tightness and shortness of breath in healthy people.

For people with pre-existing health conditions like lung disease, asthma and COPD, the outlook is much worse. They may experience inability to breathe as deeply or as vigorously as normal, coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, shortness of breath, and unusual fatigue. If one has any of these symptoms, reduce exposure to outside air and consult a doctor.

“Heart patients and those with respiratory disorders need to be extremely cautious about particle exposure as it can cause serious problems, including worsening of the pre-existing health condition,” the IMA cautioned.

Dr. Vinay Kumar Rai, paediatrician at SCI International Hospital said: “There are high chances of small children contracting conjunctivitis or typhoid. In the winters, children may suffer breathing problems coupled with cold and cough. Other than this, it also affects their overall growth rate.”

“Children generally spend two-third of their time indoor, either at home or at school. They generally spend more time outdoors than the adults. They are active outdoors during midday when air pollution levels tend to be higher and have significantly higher oxygen demands so their respiration rates are higher and they inhale more air per unit of body weight than adults. Because of their smaller stature, their breathing zone is lower. Therefore, they inhale air loaded with more particles. The diameters of their airways are smaller and therefore, they are more likely to be affected by inflammation produced by air pollution. Their lungs are still developing and hence are more vulnerable to airborne insults. Their immune defence is still immature,” Dr. Rai warned.

