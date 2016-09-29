Gurgaon admin says “sentiments of soldiers” should be kept in mind

The Gurgaon administration has advised the organisers of an upcoming concert of Pakistani singer Atif Aslam in the city to defer the show following a memorandum from Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Kranti Dal (ABHKD), a fringe Hindu group.

Within hours of the group submitting the memo, Deputy Commissioner T. L. Satyaprakash issued a statement saying that “considering the sentiments of armed forces and soldiers at the frontier, the organisers are advised by the district administration of Gurgaon to defer the Atif Aslam concert”.

Asking the authorities to withdraw the permission it granted to the show, the ABHKD, in its memorandum, said that soldiers at the border were falling prey to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism while the Gurgaon administration was inviting guests from the country for petty monetary gains.

The group said it would not allow any shows or films of Pakistani actors to be screened or organised and warned that the administration would be solely responsible for any untoward incident if the show was allowed.

‘Already postponed’

However the spokesperson of the organisers, Konceptentertainment, said that they had already decided to postpone the concert indefinitely after the terror attack at Uri in Kashmir.

He said that the organisers had not even applied for the permission.

Some fringe Hindu outfits had also raised objections to Atif Aslam performing in a concert scheduled on August 27 at Leisure Valley, but the singer had already announced that he was backing out of the performance due to non-payment of dues.

