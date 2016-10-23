Attempts were made to kill Najeeb, says student

JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, who has been missing for a week.

: Attempts were made to kill Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmed, who has been missing from campus for a week, claimed a fellow student.

A student of the School of Biotechnology, Najeeb Ahmed allegedly went missing last Saturday following a brawl on the campus allegedly with members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) the night before.

An FIR for kidnapping and wrongfully confining a person was lodged at the Vasant Kunj North police station.

“I heard some noises from the first floor. When I rushed down, I saw Najeeb was bleeding from the mouth and nose. We called the warden, and took Najeeb to help him wash himself in the bathroom. But few students came and thrashed Najeeb inside the bathroom. They were shouting that he should not be spared,” said Shahid Raza Khan, an M.Phil student at JNU’s School of International Studies (SIS).

ABVP denies allegations

The ABVP, however, rubbished the allegations as baseless.

“If he was beaten up that badly, why did not the warden get a medical test conducted? There are none because he wasn’t attacked,” Alok Singh, president of JNU’s ABVP unit, said.

The incident has led the campus to be on boil yet again with agitating students keeping Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar and other senior officials under siege for over 20 hours alleging inaction on the administration’s part.

Following protests by students, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had directed the Delhi Police to set up a Special Investigating Team to trace the student.

Meanwhile, the All India Students’ Association (AISA), which is running a campaign, “Bring back Najeeb”, staged a protest at Delhi University on Saturday. —PTI