At 104, former Constituent Assembly member raises a toast to life

more-in

With the start of a new year, several Delhiites make a promise to start leading a healthier lifestyle so that they can live a long and healthy life. For them, 104-year-old Keval Krishan has some advice; exercise regularly and eat healthy.

Mr. Krishan, a member of the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly, who still enjoys a small peg of whisky every evening and lights up an occasional cigarette, says on a lighter note “everything should be done in moderation. In fact, the secret to living long is having sweets everyday. The rest is up to good luck and god”. On a cold winter morning after an hour-long puja and breakfast, Mr. Krishan sits down to sip a cup of tea and reminisce about his career and how he likes to spend his time.

‘No adjournments’

“My eyesight has started fading so now I read only the headlines. I catch up on the news everyday by watching TV and when Parliament is on, I watch the proceedings of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha,” says Mr. Krishan who was a member of the Rajya Sabha till 1971.

“In my time there were no adjournments and nobody would dare enter the well of the House. Vice-President S. Radhakrishnan’s word would be enough to maintain decorum. These days things are very different,” says Mr. Krishan.

An ardent fan of sports, and someone who enjoys a paratha with a dollop of butter and sarson ka saag in winters, Mr. Krishan says he spends a lot of time watching food shows and cricket on TV and discuss it with friends and family who come to visit. On the comparison between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar he says “I think Kohli is a better batsman as he has achieved great laurels over a very short period of time. Sachin’s record is great but look at the amount of time he took to achieve it.”

Born in Kartarpur in Jalandar, Punjab, Mr. Krishan moved to Delhi in 1932. After working in various government departments, he was selected as a member of the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly. “I would be on the research team and produce all the data to draft the Constitution,” said Mr. Krishan. Unfortunately, he was not able to share anecdotes and details about his time on the Committee as his memory was failing him during the interaction.

On crime cases

On changes in society, the centenarian says, “Lots of changes have occurred although under the British Rule, people were happy and content, there was no dacoity and incidents of chain snatching like nowadays. A woman could travel from Bombay to Punjab alone wearing all her jewellery and nobody would dare trouble her.”

However, at his age, life can be lonely at times as all of his close friends have passed away. Being an active member of his society in Sarvapriya Vihar, many people from the younger generation have become friendly. An outing in the car to buy vegetables everyday and an outing once a month to withdraw money for monthly household expenditure are where Mr. Krishan meets some of his old friends. But with only annual visits to the doctor for a general check-up and no restrictions, Mr. Krishan is enjoying life at 104.