An unidentified man shot and injured a young man and a woman before turning the gun on himself in Hauz Khas here on Saturday. All three are battling for their lives at the AIIMS trauma centre.

The shooting took place around 10.30 p.m. at the National Cooperative Union of India premises opposite Siri Fort Auditorium.

According to Additional DCP (South) Nupur Prasad, the injured man, Kajal Jatin Sarkar, lives in Dwarka and is an employee of Idea Network in Noida.

The police refused to identify the woman and said they were still in the process of identifying the shooter.

Kajal and one of his male colleagues had arrived outside the Siri Fort Auditorium around 10 p.m. on Saturday to meet the woman. Thereafter, Kajal began speaking to her even as his colleague loitered around to provide them private space.

Just then the assailant approached Kajal and the woman from behind and opened fire. Kajal was shot in the abdomen, while the woman sustained a gunshot wound in her back. The assailant then shot himself. The commotion drew the attention of locals who called the police and the three were rushed to AIIMS.