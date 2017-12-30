ASI death probe: blood stains found on door, outside room

more-in

A day after an Assistant Sub-Inspector was found dead in the barracks inside South Rohini police station, the investigating team has found blood stains on the door and outside the room where his body was lying.

The police had on Thursday said that death of ASI Ramesh Singh, a native of Bihar and a resident of Narela, appeared to be a case of suicide.

However, on Friday, a senior police officer privy to the case said that during the spot inspection, blood stains were found at several places on the first floor of the police station, including the door of the room, on the floor outside the room, on the edge of the balcony wall as well as around the bed on which he was lying.

“The bullet which pierced Mr Singh’s body punctured a hole in the wall behind the bed,” the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said that the police are investigating the case from all angles. “All the aspects and factors are being taken into account. It’s too premature to say anything but several teams are investigating the case to ascertain the facts,” he said.

Post-mortem at MAMC

Mr Gupta confirmed that a special board has been constituted to conduct Mr Singh’s post-mortem at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) “because of the circumstances”. His body was moved from the mortuary at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital to MAMC on Friday.

The deceased’s family, which had alleged on Thursday that Mr. Singh had been murdered, went to the police station on Friday to see the spot themselves. “We were assured by the officers there that the case is being thoroughly investigated. Our family’s elders told them that a high-level team should probe the matter,” said Priyanshu, Mr Singh’s 17-year-old son.

Priyanshu said that his mother is still in a state of shock and hasn’t spoken since Thursday morning when she got the news. “It was my chemistry pre-board on Friday and I didn’t take the exam,” he said.